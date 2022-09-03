LAWRENCEVILLE — After leading the entire first half, the Discovery Titans ran into some adversity in the second half but responded immediately on their way to a 20-14 home win over Stone Mountain on Friday night.
Jacob Davis rushed for 169 yards on 27 carries, including the go-ahead touchdown, and Zavier Davis threw two TD passes in the Titans’ first victory of the football season.
When Cameron Graves ran for his second touchdown of the quarter, which was a 1-yard plunge up the middle to tie the score at 14-14 with 1:46 left in the third quarter, Discovery (1-2) lost its double-digit advantage that was built in the first half.
“Stone Mountain is a very athletic team and we knew if we didn't put them away they would come back and be in the game but we are happy with the win,” Discovery coach Efrem Hill said.
But on the Titans’ next possession, they benefited from a completed pass and a 15-yard penalty against the Pirates (0-3). Then two plays later, Jacob Davis broke free along the sideline for a 27-yard gain, placing the ball at Stone Mountain’s 1. On the next snap, Jacob Davis made his way into the end zone for a 20-14 score with 1:17 left in the frame.
“Jacob is our work horse,” Hill said. “We are going to hand him the ball and everybody we play knows it, but he's a good runner.”
Since Discovery failed to add the extra point, the Pirates could take the lead on their next possession. But on 4th-and-7 from the Titans’ 41-yard line, Discovery’s defense forced Graves to overthrow his receiver and turn the ball over on downs with 6:59 remaining in the game.
Now, the Titans just needed to keep the clock moving since Stone Mountain didn’t have any more timeouts. Jacob Davis did just that, gaining positive yardage on eight straight carries, including a 14-yard run on 4th-and-1 to seal the win.
On their opening drive of the game, the Titans scored when Zaid Hassan caught an 8-yard pass from Zavier Davis with 5:23 to go in the first quarter. After recovering a fumble early in the second, Discovery doubled its margin when Jason Harkless received a pass from Zavier Davis and eluded multiple tackles on his way to a 76-yard touchdown.
“Zavier managed the game well,” Hill said. “He made good decisions when it was time to throw and that is what we ask of him.”
DISCOVERY 7 7 6 0 - 20
STONE MOUNTAIN 0 0 14 0 - 14
FIRST QUARTER
Discovery: Zaid Hassan 8 pass from Zavier Davis (Kevin Ortiz kick), 5:23
SECOND QUARTER
Discovery: Jason Harkless 76 pass from Davis (Ortiz kick), 10:29
THIRD QUARTER
Stone Mountain: Cameron Graves 6 run (Shabani Manga kick), 6:17
