Peachtree Ridge Lions vs. Discovery Titans, Friday, September 3, 2021, Suwanee, GA.
Buy Now

Discovery’s Jacob Davis (7) runs against Peachtree Ridge on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

 Jim Blackburn

LAWRENCEVILLE — After leading the entire first half, the Discovery Titans ran into some adversity in the second half but responded immediately on their way to a 20-14 home win over Stone Mountain on Friday night.

Jacob Davis rushed for 169 yards on 27 carries, including the go-ahead touchdown, and Zavier Davis threw two TD passes in the Titans’ first victory of the football season.

Recommended for you

States Where Residents Are Spending the Most on Food

States Where Residents Are Spending the Most on Food

While COVID lockdowns provided an initial shock to the food and beverage industry, shifting consumer preferences have also been a challenge for food service professionals. In 2020, spending on groceries as a share of total household spending reached its highest in two decades, as many consum… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.