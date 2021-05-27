Discovery’s athletic program announced Thursday it has hired Ashleigh Fox, a former player at Parkview, as its new head girls basketball coach.
Fox, previously the head coach at Northside-Warner Robins, replaces Kandra Bailey, who was hired recently as the head coach at Kell.
“We are excited to bring Ms. Fox back to Gwinnett and I believe that she will continue our young program’s upward trajectory and be a great addition to the Titan family,” Discovery athletic and activities director Chris Hall said. “During our conversations and interviews, we felt she had all of the qualities that we were looking for at this time to go along with the success that she has experienced as a young head coach. All of the people I spoke to regarding her had nothing but the highest remarks about her work ethic and passion.”
Fox inherits a Discovery team coming off its best season, which included qualifying for the state playoffs for the first time.
“I’ve heard really good things (about Discovery),” Fox said. “It’s amazing to me in six years they’ve been able to establish such a good reputation as a school overall and in athletics. I heard about Discovery when they were first founded and one of my coaching friends said Discovery was open, you should apply. I passed it up because it was a new situation and I wasn’t sure that’s what I wanted at the point.
“Thinking back to that point, I’m like, ‘Wow.’ I really believe things happen the way they’re supposed to with timing. I’m a believer. God opens doors when they’re supposed to open.”
Fox, a 2007 Parkview grad, played high school basketball for longtime Panthers head coach Mike McCoy — during her high school career, one of her challenges was defending future No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Maya Moore of Collins Hill — and then played at Georgia College, where she served a season as team captain. She began her coaching career with a three-year tenure as an assistant at Jones County. She also was head girls soccer coach for a season and was a track and field coach while at Jones County.
She has spent the last five seasons at Northside, earning Region 1-AAAAAA Coach of the Year honors in 2017 after her team won the region title. Her 2018 and 2019 teams also made the state playoffs, and her 2018 team reached the Sweet Sixteen. In addition to basketball, she coached track and field at Northside.
While she enjoyed her time in middle Georgia, she is eager for a return back to home.
“It’s definitely exciting to be coming back to Gwinnett and being close to my parents,” Fox said. “It’s always cool to be back in the community that helped me get to where I’m at.”
Her new challenge is at Discovery, which has improved steadily in recent seasons.
“I’m just really looking forward to coaching girls I know have good work ethics and really want to do well,” Fox said. “I’m extremely passionate about basketball and just to know they have that dedication and drive to invest in the game as well, it makes me really excited.”
