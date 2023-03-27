Discovery has hired Central Gwinnett assistant Roy Groshek as its new head football coach, the high school announced Monday.
Groshek replaces outgoing head coach Efrem Hill, who has been hired as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach at Dacula for new Falcons head coach Reggie Stancil.
“Coach Groshek shows a commitment to put out a football team that the school and community will be proud of, not only on the field, but most importantly in the classroom,” Discovery athletic director George Massenburg said. “He has worked under Coach (Jason) Carrera at Meadowcreek as well as Coach (Larry) Harold at Central Gwinnett. I feel that he will represent Discovery High School well and we are excited that he will be a part of Discovery athletics.”
Groshek, also the head boys track and field coach at Central, joined the Black Knights’ football staff as offensive line coach and run game coordinator prior to the 2022 season for Harold, the program’s new head coach. He was previously assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Meadowcreek for the 2017-21 seasons.
From 2008 through 2016, he was coached with the ninth-grade team at Collins Hill, serving as head coach from 2012 to 2016. He moved to Georgia from Wisconsin before joining Collins Hill.
Groshek inherits the Discovery program from Hill, who has worked at the high school since it opened in 2015. He was head boys track and field and an assistant football coach for the Titans’ inaugural season, and was promoted to head football coach before the 2016 season.
Hill built Discovery into a competitive program — it made the state playoffs for the first time in 2020 — and had great success sending players to the college level.
“It was a blessing to be able to coach a great group of young men and to have a great staff over my time at Discovery,” Hill said. “I am grateful that they put up with me so long. I wish them well in all that Discovery does in the future.”
