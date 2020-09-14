Discovery graduate Elijah Roundtree made quite the impact in his first college football game, the Mayville State University (N.D.) season opener against Waldorf this past weekend.
The freshman had seven catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in a wild, 50-40 loss. The 6-foot-2, 186-pounder caught a 60-yard TD pass to open the third quarter, and tacked on a 79-yard TD catch early in the fourth quarter.
