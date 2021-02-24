CUMMING — The Discovery girls basketball team’s debut in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament was a thriller Wednesday night, but the Titans fell just short in a 53-50, overtime loss at South Forsyth.
Yasmine Fairchild’s basket in the final 10 seconds of regulation tied the score at 45 before South Forsyth escaped with the win in OT.
Taylor Watkins led the Titans (14-11) with 21 points, while teammates Jalani Johnson (10 points), Fairchild (10 points, nine rebounds), Gabby Roberson (six points) and Adaeze Ezigbo (six points) also contributed offensively.
