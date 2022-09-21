Discovery and Duluth will face off in a rare Thursday night varsity football game, scheduled that way to avoid traffic and parking issues with the popular Duluth Fall Festival this weekend. It also allowed the schools to comply with a Georgia High School Association request to look at moving a game or two to either Thursday or Saturday to help with a statewide officials shortage.
The two football teams enter a short week with an opportunity for their first region win, which hopefully is the spark toward a playoff appearance. Both are coming off rough Region 7-AAAAAAA openers.
Discovery, which has played five straight games without an off week to start the season, lost 37-0 to Norcross last week. The Titans hung close last week thanks to solid defense — particularly from Jason Harkless, who intercepted two Norcross passes — but were hurt on special teams, giving up a safety on a bad snap, missing a field goal and allowing a punt return TD.
Duluth also lost its region opener, falling 27-7 to North Gwinnett, after trailing 20-0 at halftime. Its defense kept the score from getting out of hand, but the Wildcats struggled to find points until the game’s final minute when a blocked punt set up David Jamieson’s 28-yard TD pass to Tavion Jackson.
