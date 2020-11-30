As the weather gets colder and outdoor running events at the high school level go on a break, Wesley Etienne likes what he sees in the past and ahead at Discovery.
The first-year Titans coach, hired after a successful tenure at Clarkston, thinks his cross country program’s breakthrough 2020 season has laid a foundation for the upcoming track and field season and beyond.
Discovery’s boys cross country team qualified for state for the first time with a third-place finish at region (the team was seeded fourth), and followed it up in early November with a 24th-place finish at state, moving up from its seeded spot of 29th.
“Discovery High School has accomplished a lot this past season in cross country, but the biggest accomplishment was being the first cross country team in school history to make it to state,” said Etienne, whose team earned the first trophy in program history in October with a runner-up finish behind Archer at the Discovery Pre-Region event.
Senior Jorge Patino led the Titans in cross country with a personal best of 17 minutes, 46 seconds, more than a minute lower than his first time of the season, 18:48. Junior Alex Cantero had a similar drop, from 21:07 to 19:09.
They were backed up by other runners who had solid seasons like Nadiri Morrison, Anthony Stefanie, Nicholas Dennis and Jeyson Martinez.
“I put an emphasis on family,” Etienne said. “I believed that as a team we should hold each other accountable, as well as the element of trust and knowing your team members was a crucial role. If teams don’t develop a bond and work together, they can miss out on sudden opportunities that will land them into failure. Coach (Melissa) Stephenson instilled that faith and communication that played an important role on their team.
“The change of their mindset, and the right words helped scoop the Titans out of a beaten morale and helped them refocus. Coach Stephenson said, ‘It does not matter how much a team lags; with faith and family, they will have the desire to win under dire situations.’”
