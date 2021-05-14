Discovery’s athletic program celebrated 19 seniors who will compete at the college level on Thursday.
The ceremony included a school-record eight football signees, including the Titans’ first Power Five football recruit, Ole Miss-bound J.J. Hawkins. He was joined by teammates Nigel Nolley (Bethany College), Jeremiah Kattie (Judson University), Ticko Sutton (Georgetown College), Christian Gray (Washburn), Jovane Broomfield (North Georgia Prep), Andre Jefferson (Glenville State) and J.B. Seay (Presbyterian).
The soccer program honored four signees, two boys and two girls, with Kimmy Altamirano (Kennesaw State), Jessica Martinez (Georgia State), Prince Acheampong (Brewton-Parker) and Joseph Walker (Truett-McConnell). Three of the signees were basketball players — Ian Davis (Georgia College), Navaughn Maise (Lander) and Yasmine Fairchild (USC Aiken).
The other Titans headed to college athletic programs are Abby Wenham (Georgia Southern swimming), Alyssa Valdivia (Brewton-Parker wrestling), Nadiri Morrison (Savannah State track and field) and Jorge Patino (University of Georgia track and field walk-on).
Discovery also recognized Andrew Miller Craig, the high school’s first military academy appointment. He will attend the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
