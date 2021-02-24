CUMMING — Discovery pulled out a 56-52 win Wednesday at South Forsyth in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball playoffs.
The Titans (20-9) will play at Collins Hill in the second round.
Discovery’s scoring leaders were Ian Davis (14 points), Navaughn Maise (12 points) and Mikey Moncrease (10 points).
