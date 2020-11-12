Discovery Titans (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Efrem Hill
Record: 2-6, 1-3 region
Last week: Lost to Archer 55-0
Dunwoody Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Michael Nash
Record: 1-5, 1-3 region
Last week: Beat Berkmar 24-15
The last two games offer a unique opportunity for the young Discovery football program — win both for a shot at the first state playoff berth in its history. If the Titans can get past Dunwoody on Friday, the regular-season finale at home against Meadowcreek will have state playoff implications. It would be the first Game 10 in program history with an impact on the postseason at stake.
Discovery just got past the toughest stretch in region play with back-to-back losses to region co-leaders Norcross and Archer. The offense didn’t have much success last Friday against Archer, while the defense had solid performances from Jordan Ferrell (11 tackles, two for losses), Christian Gray (10 tackles), Sean Moon (eight tackles, one for loss) and J.J. Hawkins (five tackles, one sack).
After an 0-5 start with mostly lopsided losses, Dunwoody broke through last week as quarterback Davis Ledoyen threw for 320 yards and accounted for two TDs in a win over Berkmar. The Wildcats’ defense is led by linebacker Cevon Mitchell (52 tackles, eight for losses).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: North DeKalb Stadium
