The storylines for the Class AAAAAAA state semifinal football game between No. 1 state-ranked Collins Hill and Grayson are, in a lot of ways, self-explanatory.
At least, that's mainly as far as the fans and media are concerned.
After all, an all-Gwinnett matchup in a rematch of last year's state championship game — won by Grayson 38-14 last December at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, albeit one round earlier — should be enough to whet the appetite of fans from both schools and throughout the county.
But not surprisingly, both head coaches Lenny Gregory of Collins Hill (13-0) and Adam Carter of Grayson (10-3) prefer to keep the focus of their respective teams on the present, rather than the past, and on their own teams, more than the opponent as they prepare for Friday night's 7:30 kickoff at Alan Fahring Field.
“No, I don't play into that,” said Gregory, who spent seven seasons at Grayson as defensive line coach, and later defensive coordinator, from 2008-14, including for the Rams' 2011 Class AAAAA state title team, before taking over at Collins Hill in 2017. “Obviously, when you think of Grayson, you think of the program that they have established and (everything) they've been able to do. Just like (last week against) Lowndes, when you get to this level, you're going to be playing the elite team programs. Grayson represents that. They've obviously had a great program over the last two decades. They've been awesome.
“I think it's more about us than who we're playing. For us, we've just made a commitment (since last year's) state championship (game). I think the most disappointing thing was just how bad we played. We got all the way there and we didn't play our best. That's the commitment that we've made as a (coaching) staff and as a team. No matter what, we're going to give our best. We didn't give our best (last year) and came up short. Maybe you give your best in that game and you still get beat, but you can live with that. You can't live with it when you don't play good and don't come out and give the best version of you.”
Still, from an outsider's perspective, it is that commitment which Gregory spoke of that makes Friday's rematch with Grayson so fascinating.
Throughout this season, he and his players have both spoken about how last year's loss, during which the Eagles fell behind 35-0 by halftime, provided the impetus for that commitment and set them on the path towards their current undefeated 2021 campaign.
It also illustrates another interesting storyline for Friday night's game, which will feature something of a role reversal from the previous meeting between the two teams.
In last year's game, Grayson rode a star-studded roster to a consensus top-five spot in the national high school rankings, while Collins Hill was a young, up-and-coming team in the midst of a historic season.
Heading into Friday, the Eagles are the experienced team on a roll — having scored 12 of their 13 wins coming by 26 points or more, including Friday's 49-7 semifinal win at fifth-ranked Lowndes — and featuring some of the nation's top talent.
Among the highest profile of that group are five-star senior Travis Hunter, a Florida State commit who has 67 receptions for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns and is one of the nation's top lockdown cornerbacks with four interceptions, and four-star Missouri-bound quarterback Sam Horn, who has thrown for more than 3,500 yards and 36 TDs.
However, there are a host of other stars like Marshall-bound receiver Cam Pedro (53-679, 6 TDs receiving), senior defensive ends Jaylen George (82 tackles, 20 TFLs, 8 sacks) and Asani Redwood (five combined tackles and assists, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 4 QB hurries in last Friday's win), four-star junior tight end Ethan Davis (54-666, 8 TDs) and sophomore Chase Nash (9-87, 2 TDs last Friday).
Meanwhile, thanks to youth and numerous injuries, Grayson has spent much of the season simply trying to find the right personnel and the right fits for those players.
The Rams seem to have found a pretty good mix of late, having outscored their opponents 107-49 through three playoff rounds, including last Friday's 24-14 semifinal win at No. 10 Roswell.
And Carter and his staff point to a few factors in the team's late-season improvement.
One is a few tweaks to the lineup, such as moving junior Rayne Fry into the starting quarterback role, which allowed sophomore JoJo Stone to be able to add more to an already strong running game led by junior Joseph Taylor Jr. and sophomore Dylan Elder.
But it is on defense, where injuries have forced a lot of younger players to grow up in a big hurry, where Carter believes the biggest boost has come from.
“I think some of that was just learning experience and maturing a little bit,” Carter said. “We've been playing so many different people defensively, it's ridiculous. You look out there with who we're starting right now, and there are four or five kids — well, two of them are freshmen — who were (junior varsity) starters this year. They're starting on Friday nights right now, and since that Brookwood game, there were like six weeks in a row where we had started different kids every Friday night in the secondary.
“So hopefully, it's just a matter of getting them to play together a little more and showing just experience in general, I guess. Some of that has to do with me. It took some time to figure out what our kids could do well and what they couldn't do well, where we were at as a team and which direction we needed to go philosophy-wise and those sort of things. Hopefully now, we've figured out our identity a little bit. By Week 13, you better have, right? … Now we've kind of settled in, and we've been injury-free the last couple of weeks, and that's helped us.”
Still he also knows the Rams will have their work cut out for them trying to slow down Collins Hill on Friday.
“I'll be honest with you, they've got to be the most statistically-dominant team there's been in Class AAAAAAA, maybe in the last 10 years or so,” Carter said of the Eagles. “You look at it, and they're outscoring (opponents) 502-75. There hasn't been anyone that dominant, to my knowledge. … They're unbelievable in all aspects of the game. They're on a completely different level from everybody else right now. Our challenge is to let it loose and try to go out and hang in there with them and hopefully keep it close enough in the fourth (quarter) to where we've battled it out and we've got a chance to win.”
For Gregory and Collins Hill, the task all season has been to keep getting better each week, and he's liked what he's seen from his Eagles in accomplishing it throughout the season.
“Yeah, I think we have,” Gregory said. "That's one thing I've been real pleased with, just how well our kids have performed and done what they're supposed to do. I can't ask for anything more than where we are right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.