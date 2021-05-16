DULUTH — Dicky Pride’s best round of the week may have come three days before the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
The 51-year-old shot 4-under-par 68 to win the PGA Tour Champions’ event’s Monday Qualifier, which was played Tuesday at one of metro Atlanta’s most challenging golf courses, Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek. He needed a low score there just to make it into the field at TPC Sugarloaf.
From there, the Alabama Crimson Tide fan (who sports a Tide national title belt in every tournament) made sure Monday qualifying won’t be necessary for the near future.
Pride shot 5-under 67 Sunday for a comfortable victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, finishing at 11 under as no other golfer matched his final-round charge. A trio of golfers ended up three strokes back at 8 under — Stephen Ames, second-round leader Paul Goydos and Kirk Triplett. Brett Quigley, Doug Barron and Billy Andrade were four shots behind the winner.
“I am just thrilled, I am so excited,” the first-time PGA Tour Champions winner said. “Last week was really disappointing with a horrible final round in Birmingham, my home state. I really put a lot of pressure on myself to play well and really didn't. So I came this week, was able to qualify and played really flawless over there (at Settindown). Then to put three rounds together. I played the first day with Stephen Ames and Paul Goydos and I shot 1 under and I felt like I was playing terrible. They're like no, you're tied for 12th. So I really played well all week and just kept focused on trying to get more birdies.”
Pride made six birdies Sunday at Nos. 4, 6, 8, 10, 13 and 14, building a lead large enough that a slip-up bogey on the 15th wasn’t an issue. At the time, he had a four-shot lead, but he didn’t know it with no scoreboard nearby.
“I actually saw the leaderboard right before my bunker shot on 16 and saw I had a three-shot lead and it got a little easier,” said Pride, who made five birdies Saturday in a second-round 67.
With a cushion on the closing holes, there wasn’t a lot of drama at the finish as Pride tapped in a par putt on the 18th. His stoicism disappeared moments after the putt sank and he screamed “Yeah! Let’s go!” to the fans surrounding the lakeside green.
“I’m from Alabama, that’s just kind of how it goes, man,” Pride said of his reaction. “Really, honestly, I did everything I could to keep my composure and not get excited and not start thinking about winning. You know, keep my mind focused on the shot I had. It builds up, and when I was finally able to let loose, I enjoyed it.”
There were significant personal history made by his breakthrough PGA Tour Champions Tour victory. It gives him career victories on all three tours. His only PGA Tour win was at the 1994 Federal Express St. Jude Classic, and he won the 2015 WinCo Foods Portland Open on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.
“Oh, it's huge,” Pride said of the win. “I've now won on all three tours, which is something I always wanted to do and I always wanted to say. I put in a lot of hard work. I really am appreciative of all of people that have helped me.”
Jerry Kelly and Tom Gillis tied for eighth at 6 under, while four golfers tied for 10th at 5 under — David Frost, Colin Montgomerie, Robert Karlsson and Scott McCarron, who won the last Mitsubishi Electric Classic in 2019 (the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 tournament).
Former Braves pitcher and Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz finished in 76th, one spot out of last place. He shot 84, 77 and 82. Shigetoshi Hasegawa, another former MLB player, was last after rounds of 78, 87 and 81.
While Smoltz was awarded a spot in the field on a sponsor's exemption, Pride earned his spot through qualifying and made the most of it.
"(Monday Qualifiers) are just tough," Pride said. "There are a lot of really good players and you've just got to go out and really play well, and you might need a break or two. I played, I went to the qualifier in Tucson and in Naples and shot 3 under in both of them and missed, so missed by one and missed by two. You can play good golf and not get through. (Tuesday at Settindown Creek) might have been my best round this week because I played really good to shoot 4 under in that."
