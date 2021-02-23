SNELLVILLE — Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Brookwood had no trouble in a 61-37 win over Camden County in Tuesday’s first round of the Class AAAAAAA girls basketball playoffs.
Diana Collins had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the Broncos (14-7), who host Campbell in the second round.
Ciera Hall (11 points, three assists), Niera Ovalles (eight points), Madison Boadu (seven points, seven rebounds), Kate Phelan (nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks) and Nekaya Williams (five assists, six steals, two blocks) also played well in the win.
