Mill Creek assistant baseball coach Paul Pierce considers himself a pretty lucky guy. Not only does he get to coach the sport he grew up loving under an individual he greatly admires, but he also gets to coach his three sons — senior Caleb, junior Luke and sophomore Daniel.

In Mill Creek’s run to the Class AAAAAAA Final Four in 2022, Pierce coached Caleb and Luke, but this is the first — and last — season the four will share in the dugout. The Hawks play at Kennesaw Mountain in the second round of the state playoffs Friday.

