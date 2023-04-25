Mill Creek assistant baseball coach Paul Pierce considers himself a pretty lucky guy. Not only does he get to coach the sport he grew up loving under an individual he greatly admires, but he also gets to coach his three sons — senior Caleb, junior Luke and sophomore Daniel.
In Mill Creek’s run to the Class AAAAAAA Final Four in 2022, Pierce coached Caleb and Luke, but this is the first — and last — season the four will share in the dugout. The Hawks play at Kennesaw Mountain in the second round of the state playoffs Friday.
“I love coaching my sons,” said Paul Pierce, who coached baseball and softball for nearly 20 years at Collins Hill before moving over to Mill Creek eight years ago. “Anybody that has coached their own kid will tell you there’s a lot of good and it can go the other way as well. I am my sons’ biggest supporter and cheerleader.
“Last year we went to the Final Four and with all the boys present, two on the varsity. That ride as a family was really cool and I look forward to the blessings this year has. It’s not always about the wins. We’re building a lot of good times and great memories.”
Caleb Pierce agrees with his dad that their time together has been special.
“I like it a lot,” Caleb said of playing for his father. “He’s been working with us all our lives, so we’ve gotten the best coaching when it comes to advice on being players and being people.”
All three Pierce brothers are pitchers, while Caleb and Daniel patrol the infield when not on the mound. On April 7, Caleb and Daniel combined with teammate Hunter Pirkle to throw a no-hitter against West Forsyth, a sight you don’t see every day.
“It was awesome to get a no-hitter, and to share it with my brother made it even greater,” said Caleb, who recently committed to play at Calhoun Community College in Decatur, Alabama.
“They enjoy playing with each other and they get along well,” said Paul Pierce. “All three pitch and two play infield and in any given inning, one might be on the mound and the other two are in the field. I always hope that works out."
Paul Pierce points to head coach Doug Jones as a key figure in his sons’ development, on and off the field.
“My boys are blessed to be in a program that’s run by a man that requires a lot of character,” he said. “Baseball is great but you’re going to leave our program one day and hopefully be a good dad, a good man and a good citizen. Doug Jones has been a big part of me coming to Mill Creek and my boys growing, maturing and becoming better people.”
Caleb said the only other time he played on a team with his younger brothers was when “Luke and Daniel played up on my U10 team.” Not surprisingly, the oldest Pierce sibling said he enjoys playing with his brothers for a number of important reasons.
“I love playing with my brothers,” he said. “We go out there and make memories and have a good time, and in the lowest moments we’re there for each other. ... It’s awesome. We’re always able to pick each other up.”
As is often the case when fathers coach their sons, Paul Pierce is sensitive to what he needs to do to get the most out of Caleb, Luke and Daniel (who has committed to play at Georgia) without going overboard.
“I do my best to treat them like I do other players,” the Macon native said. “It’s easy (for a parent) to get tunnel vision and get caught up in getting on to their kid more than others and make it a bigger to-do if they make a mistake or a big play. I try to stay in the moment and treat all of them the same, at the field and at home.
“The hardest part of coaching is knowing what buttons to push to get kids to play at the highest level or the best they can play. ... It’s the same with my three. Every one of them has a different personality, so you have to try to figure out which buttons to push and which not to.”
In a similar situation, some coaches prefer not to bring the game home, but the Pierces don’t have any problem with talking baseball at the dinner table, with mother Chelsea often joining in the conversation.
“We talk about it at the dinner table," said Caleb. "But we only talk about the good stuff."
