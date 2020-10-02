WAYNESBORO — After a two-week break, Greater Atlanta Christian resumed its football season with a 55-28 victory at Burke County on Friday night.
It was the best offensive game of the season for the Spartans, now 3-0. Deymon Fleming threw four touchdown passes and Brooks Miller had five catches for 150 yards and a score, as well as a kickoff return TD.
“Tonight was a really good team victory at Burke County,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “We had so many guys step up to make plays. Led by seniors Deymon Fleming and Brooks Miller, our offense finally got on track. I was proud of the way we competed with energy and toughness. We are excited to start the Region 5-AAA schedule next week.”
Gannon Hearst had a 6-yard TD run, and a 56-yard TD catch from Fleming. Fleming also threw a 59-yard TD pass to Thomas Lowman, a 33-yard TD strike to Will Hardy and a 67-yard TD pass to Miller.
Miller’s kickoff return TD covered 85 yards, and GAC also got a 90-yard kickoff return TD from Josh Williamson. Will Gary added a 4-yard TD run in the win.
