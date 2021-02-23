SNELLVILLE — Shiloh’s boys basketball team opened the Class AAAAAA playoffs with a 67-47 win over visiting Dalton on Tuesday.
Devon Barnes led the Generals with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Zaron Jackson was close behind with 21 points and seven boards. Mehki Mathis added 12 points and three assists.
Shiloh faces the Kell-River Ridge winner in the second round.
