62808bcd16297.image.jpg

Devin Jones, front row, third from left, poses with the Shiloh boys track and field team after winning the 2022 state championship.

 File Photo

After guiding Shiloh’s track and field program to great heights, Devin Jones has stepped down for a promotion into high school administration.

Jones recently accepted an assistant principal position at Paul Duke STEM High School in Norcross. He worked as a counselor at Shiloh.

