LAWRENCEVILLE — Five unanswered runs in the late innings doomed the Gwinnett Stripers as they fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-2 on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett (60-65) lost despite another quality start from Kyle Muller, his team-leading 12th.
After Taylor Motter's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning and Hernan Perez' sixth-inning solo home run(6), the Stripers led 2-0. But Jacksonville rallied against Muller with two outs in the seventh, tying the game on Erik Gonzalez' two-run single. In the eighth, the Jumbo Shrimp seized a 3-2 advantage on Troy Johnston's single against Jacob Webb (L, 2-2). Ryan Lavarnway's two-run single added insurance later in the eighth.
Muller tossed 7.0 innings in a no-decision, allowing two runs on six hits, walking four, and striking out four. Perez (1-for-3, homer, RBI) and Alex Dickerson (1-for-4, double) each had extra-base hits, while Greyson Jenista lined two hits on a 2-for-3 night. For Jacksonville, Lavarnway (2-for-2, run, 2 RBIs), Avisail Garcia (2-for-5, double, run, stolen base), and Jordan Groshans (2-for-5, double) each had multi-hit games.
Muller has now tossed three straight quality starts and 12 on the season. Perez has now driven in a run in four of his last five games and is hitting .400 (8-for-20) over the span. The team is now 45-9 this season when leading after six innings.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Ian Anderson (1-0, 5.91 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Matthew Kent (6-9, 5.35 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
