DURHAM, N.C. — Pat Valaika crushed a long solo home run over the famous Bull sign in left field in the top of the first inning, but the early lead wasn’t enough as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 6-3 to the Durham Bulls on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Shortly after Valaika’s cannon blast (6), the Bulls (14-20) took the lead for good in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by Rene Pinto off starter Huascar Ynoa (L, 1-2). Josh Lowe added a two-run home run (4) for a 4-1 Durham lead in the third.
An RBI double by Greyson Jenista and RBI single by Delino DeShields Jr. helped the Stripers (17-17) get to within 5-3 in the seventh, but Tristan Gray’s solo shot (5) off Michael Tonkin put the game out of reach at 6-3 in the eighth.
Hernan Perez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Braden Shewmake went 2-for-4 with two singles for the Stripers. Valaika, Jenista and DeShields all tallied one RBI. Lowe and Pinto combined to drive in five of Durham’s six runs, and starter Josh Fleming (W, 1-0) tossed five one-run innings in his first Triple-A start of the year.
With the loss, the Stripers drop to 2-4 in games decided by three runs, 14-9 when scoring first, and 11-7 when hitting a home run. Chadwick Tromp, riding a 13-game hitting streak, 11-game RBI streak and nine-game extra-base hit streak, had the night off.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Left-hander Kyle Muller (2-1, 3.16 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Kevin Herget.
