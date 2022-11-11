The Georgia High School Association’s bump of Greater Atlanta Christian from Class AAA to AAAAA this football season forced the Spartans to compete against larger high schools with more depth, but it didn’t stop them from reaching the state playoffs for the 11th time in 11 seasons under head coach Tim Hardy.
GAC split its six region games, beating Chattahoochee 28-22 two weeks ago and hanging tough with Centennial last week in an eventual 45-19 loss despite playing without starting quarterback Jack Stanton (1,522 passing yards, 20 touchdowns), who was injured early in the Chattahoochee game. Denzell Watkins, a freshman, has been solid since Stanton’s injury, completing 12 of 21 passes for 240 yards and five TDs with no interceptions. He rushed for one score and threw for another to Hunter Bryant (four catches, 46 yards) last week. Akeem Cunningham rushed for a score in the Game 10 loss, while Austin Beverly led the play up front with a winning blocking grade.
The Spartans were led defensively against Centennial by Harrison Voelzke (nine tackles, one interception), Micah Pryor (six tackles) and Stephen Michael Phillips (four tackles).
Creekside, after an 0-2 start with losses to top AAAAAA team Rome and Dutch Fork (S.C.), has rolled to eight straight victories, six of those in lopsided fashion. The Seminols average 225 rushing yards — led by Roderick McCrary (1,074 yards, 12 TDs) and Travis Terrell Jr. (550 yards, five TDs). Quarterback Vinson Berry has rushed for seven TDs, and has thrown for 1,353 yards and 15 TDs.
