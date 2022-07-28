LAWRENCEVILLE — Atlanta Braves' No. 7 prospect Jared Shuster tossed a strong five innings in his Triple-A debut Thursday night at Coolray Field, but the Gwinnett Stripers were held in check offensively in a 5-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
The Jumbo Shrimp (53-43) took advantage of a first-inning error, taking a 1-0 lead on Jerar Encarnacion's sacrifice fly scoring Bryson Brigman. Jacksonville added another run in the second inning and Peyton Burdick lofted a solo home run (13) to left in the third to make it 3-0. Jacksonville tacked on runs in the seventh and eighth.
Shuster (L, 0-1) allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits and struck out four over five innings for Gwinnett (46-50). Alex Dickerson (double), Braden Shewmake (single), and Ryan Goins (single) had the Stripers' three hits.
For Jacksonville, Edward Cabrera (W, 2-2) struck out seven over five, one-hit innings, while Brian Miller went 3-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases.
Gwinnett is now 5-10 in shutout decisions this season. The Stripers have lost six straight games to the Jumbo Shrimp. Tyler Ferguson saw his 12-game, 12 2/3-inning scoreless streak snapped with a run allowed in the eighth.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville face off again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 3.38 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Jumbo Shrimp.
