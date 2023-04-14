LAWRENCEVILLE — Jared Shuster struck out eight and delivered the second consecutive quality start for the Gwinnett Stripers, but the Memphis Redbirds scored eight unanswered runs after Shuster’s exit to hand the Stripers their eighth straight loss on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Locked at 1-1 in the bottom of the second, Justin Dean (1-for-2, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 walks) smoked a triple off Connor Thomas (W, 1-1) to right-center field, scoring Joe Hudson and Jacob Pearson to claim a 3-1 lead for the Stripers (2-8). With the advantage trimmed to 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Chase Pinder scored to tie the game when Pearson committed a throwing error from right field on a single by Kramer Robertson. Two batters later, Ivan Herrera drove in Robertson for the go-ahead run to make it 4-3.
The Redbirds (8-5) scored insurance runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to take the series win.
Shuster allowed just one earned run on three hits over 6.0 innings for the Stripers. Charlie Culberson (2-for-4), Yolmer Sanchez (2-for-4) and Forrest Wall (2-for-5, double, RBI) collected multi-hit nights for the Stripers.
Thomas (W, 1-1) shook off a three-run Stripers’ second and did not allow another run in 7.0 innings of work for the Redbirds. Tres Barrera (2-for-5, home run, 2 RBIs) hit his first home run of the season and Juniel Querecuto (1-for-5, 2 RBIs) had his third multi-RBI game of the series.
Dean’s triple in the second inning was the first of his Triple-A career. At 2-10, the Stripers are off to their worst start through 12 games since the club moved to Gwinnett ahead of the 2009 season. Shuster’s eight strikeouts were the second-highest total in his 11 starts for the Stripers. His previous high of 10 strikeouts also came against the Redbirds on September 23, 2022.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Allan Winans (0-1, 3.72 ERA) will make his second start for the Stripers against righty James Naile (2-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Redbirds. In conjunction with Jackie Robinson Day, the Stripers will mark Giveaway Saturday with a special throwback shirt honoring the Atlanta Black Crackers Negro League Baseball team, with sizes of Medium and XL available for the first 2,000 fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.