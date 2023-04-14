LAWRENCEVILLE — Jared Shuster struck out eight and delivered the second consecutive quality start for the Gwinnett Stripers, but the Memphis Redbirds scored eight unanswered runs after Shuster’s exit to hand the Stripers their eighth straight loss on Friday night at Coolray Field. 

Locked at 1-1 in the bottom of the second, Justin Dean (1-for-2, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 walks) smoked a triple off Connor Thomas (W, 1-1) to right-center field, scoring Joe Hudson and Jacob Pearson to claim a 3-1 lead for the Stripers (2-8). With the advantage trimmed to 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Chase Pinder scored to tie the game when Pearson committed a throwing error from right field on a single by Kramer Robertson. Two batters later, Ivan Herrera drove in Robertson for the go-ahead run to make it 4-3.

