NCAA Football: Virginia at Georgia Tech

Oct 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) celebrates with defensive back Zamari Walton (7) after an interception return for a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

Brennan Armstrong became Virginia’s career passing touchdowns leader and he ran for another score to lead the Cavaliers to a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday in Atlanta.

Armstrong, who completed 20 of 35 passes for 255 yards, threw his school-record 57th career touchdown pass with a 44-yard strike to Dontayvion Wicks midway through the second quarter. The score gave Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC) a 13-6 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

