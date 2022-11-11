Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans tried to put a positive spin on a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in which Atlanta was thoroughly outplayed in every facet while dropping its second straight game.

“This was an eye opener, which can be kind of good for you,” Evans said. “You got punched in the mouth. You know, going into these next couple games, you've got to play your best football that you can possibly play.” 

Recommended for you