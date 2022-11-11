Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans tried to put a positive spin on a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in which Atlanta was thoroughly outplayed in every facet while dropping its second straight game.
“This was an eye opener, which can be kind of good for you,” Evans said. “You got punched in the mouth. You know, going into these next couple games, you've got to play your best football that you can possibly play.”
While the loss to the Panthers was somewhat unexpected considering the Falcons entered the game as a slight favorite against an opponent they defeated in overtime less than two weeks ago, it puts Atlanta at a crossroads.
Atlanta (4-6) could fall further behind NFC South Division-leading Tampa Bay (4-5), depending on how the Buccaneers fare against the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday in Germany.
But considering Atlanta is in a division in which the two other teams — Carolina and New Orleans — have just three wins each, the Falcons are still very much alive to earn a playoff spot. That’s something that very few outside the franchise thought was a realistic goal at the season’s outset.
Beginning with a home game on Nov. 20 against the Chicago Bears (3-6), who have dropped five of their past six contests entering Sunday’s game against the Lions, the Falcons have seven games left.
But just one of their remaining opponents — the Baltimore Ravens (6-3), who Atlanta faces on Christmas Eve — has a winning record.
“We have to make sure that we start faster going into these next couple games,” Evans said. “We sometimes put ourselves in positions where we have to fight our way back into the game."
While the Falcons have some quality wins this season, including victories over the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) and Seattle, they have a losing record for a reason. The Falcons’ shortcomings that plagued them in their previous five losses were again prevalent against the Panthers, who were in control from start to finish on Thursday.
For the Falcons to be successful, they must run the ball. They entered Thursday boasting the league’s fourth-best rushing offense that averaged 162.9 yards per game.
Atlanta rushed for 138 yards against the Panthers.
For the Falcons to be successful, the passing game doesn’t have to be explosive, just effective.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota went 19-for-30 passing for 186 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but he was sacked five times, preventing the Falcons from establishing any rhythm offensively.
But given a closer look, 83 of Mariota’s passing yards came on one fourth-quarter drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge that cut the lead to 22-15 with 2:56 left.
“It starts with me,” Mariota said. “I’ve got to do a better job getting us into better plays. When you’re not consistently creating good first- and second-down plays, it’s tough on third down. And then when you're not converting third downs, you’re not sustaining drives and you’re not scoring points.”
The Falcons converted just 3 of their 11 third downs and went 0 for 2 on fourth-down conversions.
“It’s so important to stay on track, stay on the chains and keep things manageable,” right guard Chris Lindstrom said. “If the other team gets up and puts you in an adverse position, they’re going to start attacking the pocket.”
Kyle Pitts had just two catches for 28 yards on a whopping eight targets, while Damiere Byrd had three catches for a team-high 58 yards on four targets.
The lone bright spot on a night where no Falcons’ running back ran for more than Caleb Huntley’s 32 yards on five carries was receiver Drake London.
The first-round draft pick had had five receptions for 38 yards and a 7-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was his third of the season. He’s one of four players in in franchise history to have at least 400 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in his first 10 career games, joining Calvin Ridley (2018), Julio Jones (2011) and Ken Burrow (1971).
Meantime, the Falcons’ defense struggled against one of the league’s worst offenses. Atlanta entered the game with the league’s worst passing defense (300.6 ypg), but it forced PJ Walker to go 10-for-16 passing for just 108 yards. Walker threw for a career-high 317 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Falcons 37-34 overtime win over the Panthers on Oct. 30.
The Falcons’ downfall on Thursday was their inability to stop the run. Atlanta, which had allowed fewer than 120 rushing yards per game, was gashed for 232 yards on 47 carries, an average of nearly five yards per attempt.
D’Onta Foreman rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard touchdown run as the Panthers ran all over the Falcons for the second straight meeting.
“It was one of those situations where you know you're a better defense than what you showed,” Evans said. “The big thing is realizing that you're going to get the best from the other team each and every week. As you saw toward the end, we were kind of figuring it out. But it wasn't enough.”
In two games this year, the Panthers have rushed for 401 yards and five touchdowns on 83 carries, an average of 4.8 yards an attempt, with Foreman accounting for 448 yards and four scores on 57 carries.
But as bad as it was at times for the Falcons on Thursday, they still had a chance to win.
Trailing 22-15, the Falcons had the ball on their 33-yard line with 2:33 left.
On first down, Avery Williams was tackled for a 1-yard loss, and on second down. Mariota was sacked for a seven-yard loss by Marquis Haynes. On third-and-18, Mariota threw an incompletion on a deep pass over the middle to Olamide Zaccheaus. The next play, Haynes sacked Mariota for a seven-yard loss, forcing a turnover on downs.
“You have to give Carolina credit. They came out, they got the (early) lead,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They won both lines of scrimmage. It wasn't pretty. The drives we had — we had some ugly penalties that moved us back — we were off track a lot of the night.”
