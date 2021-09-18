LAWRENCEVILLE – Johan Camargo homered, doubled, and walked twice, yet the Gwinnett Stripers lost their third straight game to the Nashville Sounds 6-4 on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
The Sounds (63-55) took an early lead after Jamie Westbrook reached base on a fielding error by Yolmer Sanchez, scoring Tyrone Taylor. Nashville scored runs in each of the first four innings to take a 5-1 lead they would not relinquish.
Camargo reached base in all four plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with an RBI double, solo home run (16), one run, two RBIs and two walks. Drew Waters finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, and a walk. Eric Yardley (W, 4-1) tossed a scoreless sixth inning for the win, while Kyle Muller (L, 5-3) took the loss after allowing four runs (1 ER) over 2.1 innings pitched. Luke Barker (S, 12) retired Gwinnett (67-51) in order for the ninth inning save.
Camargo is currently riding a six-game hitting streak, batting .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, a triple, a homer, three runs, and five RBIs. Camargo’s first inning RBI double was the first run scored by Gwinnett in their last 19 innings (shut out previous two games). Of the 28 games played between Gwinnett and Nashville this season, 18 have been decided by two runs or less.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Kyle Wright (8-5, 3.60 ERA) will start for the Stripers, while the Sounds haven't named a starter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.