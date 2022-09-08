BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hernan Perez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs, but it wasn't enough for the Gwinnett Stripers to overcome a big deficit in a 10-7 loss to the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.
Perez launched the first of his two clouts in the first inning, a solo shot (7) that gave the Stripers (61-68) a 1-0 lead. Buffalo (67-62) scored the game's next eight runs, however, taking an 8-1 lead. A solo homer by Yoshi Tsutsugo (5) and grand slam by Cullen Large (6) highlighted the seven runs scored off Gwinnett starter Freddy Tarnok (L, 1-1). Vinny Capra added a two-run homer off Jared Shuster as the lead grew to 10-2. Perez connected on a three-run blast (8) with two outs in the ninth that cut a 10-4 deficit to 10-7.
Perez and Ryan Goins (3-for-4, run, RBI) each had three-hit nights for Gwinnett, while Tyler White and Yariel Gonzalez added RBI doubles. Large (4 RBIs), Capra (3 RBIs), and Tsutsugo (2 RBIs) combined to drive in nine of the 10 runs for Buffalo. The Bisons threw seven different pitchers, with rehabbing Tayler Saucedo (W, 1-0) getting the win.
Rehabbing Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies went 1-for-5 with one run scored in his third rehab game. Perez is batting .417 (30-for-72) with four homers, 19 RBIs, and a 1.130 OPS in his last 18 games since August 14.
Gwinnett and Buffalo play again Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Right-hander Ian Anderson (1-1, 4.96 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Casey Lawrence (9-4, 2.76 ERA) for the Bisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.