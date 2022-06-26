NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alex Dickerson's clutch two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning helped the Gwinnett Stripers overcome an 8-6 deficit, but the Nashville Sounds won it 9-8 on a two-out walk-off single by Brice Turang in the bottom of the 11th Sunday night.
Gwinnett (35-37) built a 5-2 lead thanks to homers from Greyson Jenista (8) and Preston Tucker (6), but Nashville (43-28) tied it up with five total runs off starter Bryce Elder. In the seventh, Mark Mathias' three-run clout (6) off Touki Toussaint gave the Sounds an 8-5 lead.
The Stripers battled back to tie it as Eddie Rosario tallied an RBI single in the eighth and Dickerson belted a two-run homer (6) off Zack Brown. Michael Tonkin struck out five over the ninth and 10th innings to keep it tied at 8-8, but Turang's two-out RBI single off Connor Johnstone (L, 1-2) scored pinch runner Corey Ray from third for the walk-off win.
Dickerson finished 2-for-5 with the homer and a game-high three RBIs. Rosario (2-for-6, 2 RBIs) and Tucker (1-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs) also had multi-RBI efforts for the Stripers. Turang went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and the game-winning RBI for Nashville, while reliever Lucas Erceg (W, 2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.
Dickerson's homer was his first since June 3 vs. Louisville. Braden Shewmake extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 1-for-6. Gwinnett has now lost seven consecutive series finales and drops to 2-2 in extra-inning contests.
Gwinnett now plays Tuesday against Norfolk at 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (2-3, 3.76 ERA) is the Stripers' projected starting pitcher.
