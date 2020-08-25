The cancellation of the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Classic didn't stop the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic from its philanthropic mission.
Officials for the Gwinnett-based tournament announced Tuesday a donation totaling $247,153 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and other local charities. Since its inception in 2013, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has donated a total of $2,594,159 in support of charitable organizations in Gwinnett County and the greater metro Atlanta area.
The tournament, held annually at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, was scheduled for April 13-19 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation.
“Although we were unable to hold the Mitsubishi Electric Classic this year, we remain dedicated to the community and charities supported through the tournament,” said Kent Hora, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. “To have the opportunity to give back in a significant way is extremely meaningful to everyone at Mitsubishi Electric, especially now as we strive to support our communities and one another through this uncertain time.”
In traditional years, the event's charitable giving is a product of several charity-focused events conducted by the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, including Birdies for Charity, Stewart Cink Monday Pro-Am presented by Transamerica and the annual Executive Women’s Day.
“The tournament’s ability to keep our commitment of charitable giving this year is a true testament of the unwavering support from our title sponsor Mitsubishi Electric, dedicated partners and volunteers,” said Monte Ortel, the tournament's executive director. “Through this collective effort, we have been able to continue our support of the beneficiaries and the fantastic services they provide to our community.”
Both primary beneficiaries serve children, one through healthcare and the other through education.
"This year's contribution has helped to secure additional resources to elevate the educational experience for our students and teachers," said Jamie Hamilton, director of community and donor engagement for Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett. "The support we've received over the last four years has played a large part in the evolution of SNS and the development of our new school building. The financial impact speaks for itself, but the platform we've been given through the event has been equally as valuable."
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, whose doctors and nurses have been on the front lines battling the coronavirus since mid-March, can use the donation in that lingering fight.
“This year in particular, we have utilized this generous gift toward the support of our staff with much needed COVID-19 related supplies and sterilizers," CHOA community development officer Annie Valenty said. "Children’s mission to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow is one that both the PGA Tour Champions and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic have always graciously embraced. We look forward to partnering with them again as a benefiting charity for the 2021 tournament.”
Looking to the future, with all necessary safety measures being carefully reviewed and implemented, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic anticipates the ability to welcome sponsors, fans and their benefitting charity partners back to TPC Sugarloaf for the 2021 event from May 10-16.
