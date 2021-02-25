Denny Hamlin had a chance to make history in the Feb. 14 Daytona 500.
A victory in the Great American Race would have given the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota an unprecedented three straight. Hamlin ran well, sweeping the first two stages, but he was in fifth place when a last-lap caution made a winner of opportunistic Michael McDowell.
As the NASCAR Cup Series heads for Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), Hamlin has a shot at another record. With three victories at the 1.5-mile track, he is tied with Greg Biffle and Tony Stewart for most wins at the venue, which has hosted Cup events since 1999.
Boosting his chances, Hamlin expects the season’s first race on an intermediate speedway to run closer to last year’s form than either the Daytona 500 or the Daytona Road Course event, both of which produced first-time winners (McDowell and Christopher Bell). Kevin Harvick led the series with nine Cup victories last year, followed by Hamlin with seven.
“I think it will be more status quo on where we were last year,” Hamlin said. “That doesn’t mean me and Kevin, since it’s a mile-and-a-half, that we are going to dominate. With the mid-tier teams, this is where the resources that they don’t have will come into factor a little bit more.
“I don’t think I would call the 20 car (Bell) mid-tier, and I don’t think I would call the 34 (McDowell) a shock, because we were at a superspeedway. I think the winners list is like, ‘Oh wow, where (are) our superstars?’ but we are about to get into a chunk of the season where you are going to start to see some of your normal winners in the bracket.”
Also arguing in Hamlin’s favor is his starting spot. With fifth and third-place finishes and his strength in the stages of the first two races, Hamlin leads the series standings and will start from the pole at Homestead. That’s exactly where Hamlin started last year, when he collected his third win at the track.
In fact, seven of the winners in 22 Homestead-Miami Cup races have started from the front row, three from the pole and four from the second spot. That’s good news for Joey Logano, whose victory at Homestead in 2018 locked up the series championship. Logano starts second on the grid on Sunday.
Nor can you ignore the “rim riders” who have had success running the wall at the 1.5-mile track. Tyler Reddick finished fourth at Homestead last year after claiming back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series titles by winning at the track. Kyle Larson, notorious for running the wall, has three top-five finishes in seven starts there.
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Dixie Vodka 400
The Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway
The Date: Sunday, February 28
The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)
What To Watch For: There have been 22 NASCAR Cup Series races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, one per season since 1999. ... A total of 151 different drivers have competed in at least one NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Matt Kenseth, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick lead the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway with 20 each. ... A total of 14 different drivers have won a Busch Pole Award at Homestead-Miami Speedway, four of the 14 are active this weekend. Denny Hamlin leads the series in poles at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three (2015, 2017, 2018). ... A total of 14 different drivers have won at least one NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway; six of 14 are active this weekend. Greg Biffle (2004, 2005, 2006), Tony Stewart (1999, 2000, 2011) and Denny Hamlin (2009, 2013, 2020) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three wins each. ... Youngest Cup Series Homestead-Miami race winner is Kurt Busch (November 17, 2002 – 24 years, 3 months, 13 days) and the oldest race winner is Bill Elliott (November 11, 2001 – 46 years, 1 month, 3 days). ... No driver has scored their first career Cup win at Homestead-Miami Speedway. ... Seven different organizations have won in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway. ... Joe Gibbs Racing leads the series in wins at Homestead-Miami with eight victories: Tony Stewart (1999, 2000), Bobby Labonte (2003), Denny Hamlin (2009, 2013, 2020), Kyle Busch (2015, 2019).
