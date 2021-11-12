All season long it’s been the defense that’s led Denmark to victory. It allowed only 10.2 points per game, and the most it gave up in one game was 17.
However, Friday it was the offense that allowed the Danes to defeat Mountain View 23-20 and advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs.
The Danes’ offense scored enough points to win, but it was the way they controlled the tempo of the game that was so important for Denmark.
Jacob Nelson had an efficient night, completing 13 of 16 pass attempts for 180 yards and a touchdown. The score, and most of his yards, were to Lake Thoman, who finished with five catches for 117 yards. Amon Williams carried the ball 31 times for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Head coach Mike Palmieri loved the way his team executed on both sides of the ball.
“The offense did a great job,” Palmieri said. “Total team win. That’s what it’s about. Guys picking up each other. We have confidence now in these kids. We know we’re a good football team. We’re gonna make mistakes, but we’re gonna bounce back from them, and they showed tonight, and it’s a big playoff win for us.”
Defensively, the Danes made timely plays that made a big difference in the game. Will Hodges and Asher West each came away with two sacks, and Hodges also deflected a screen pass late in the fourth quarter that could’ve turned into a huge gain for the Bears.
The Danes allowed 20 points, which is the most they have all season. But that’s more of an impressive stat than something to be disappointed in. To Palmieri, a win is a win, which is something Denmark has done a lot of this season.
“We knew it would be a tough game,” Palmieri said. “All our games this season have been tough, and we just figured out a way. These kids have been pulling out games all year long, so it’s another great win for the program.”
Mountain View tied the game at 20 with 42 seconds left on a 23-yard field goal from Carson Vanhorn. But a squib kick from the Bears allowed the Danes to start their drive at the 37. Nelson quickly got Denmark to the Mountain View 45 with a pair of completions, and then a pass interference call gave Denmark a first down at the 30 with 20 seconds remaining. Two runs from Williams got the Danes to the 21 before Palmieri called timeout with four seconds left in the game.
One last play was set up for Trey Glymph to be the hero. He had already hit from 34 and 39 yards, and now he just needed one more from 38 yards.
He hit it, sending his team to the next round and cementing his name in Denmark history.
Glymph was calm, cool, and collected when he kicked the game winner.
“As one of my college coaches says, big time players make big time plays in big time games,” Glymph said. “Just wanted to be like him.”
Mountain View was led by running back Meiki Williams, who finished with 185 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Mason Kidd completed 8 of his 16 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown to Justin Wilson, who finished with four catches for 28 yards. Vanhorn hit field goals from 35 and 23 yards out.
Denmark advances to the second round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. It faces Grayson (8-3), which defeated East Coweta 48-14.
