LAWRENCEVILLE – Travis Demeritte crushed two home runs and Huascar Ynoa pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 7-0 victory over the Durham Bulls on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
The Stripers’ 51 wins are the most ever by a Gwinnett club at the Triple-A All-Star Break. Demeritte, a participant in the 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby on July 8 in El Paso, Texas, posted his 11th career two-homer game and first at the Triple-A level.
“I have been missing some pitches and wanted to just relax and see the ball well,” Demeritte said. “I wasn’t thinking about it but I got a little momentum heading into the Home Run Derby.”
Demeritte (17) launched a 418-foot three-run homer to left off Jalen Beeks to give Gwinnett (51-38) a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning. In the third, Demeritte (18) hit his second homer, a 397-foot solo shot to left off Beeks for a 4-0 lead.
Adam Duvall (26) made it 7-0 in the eighth with a 413-foot three-run blast to left-center off Hunter Wood. Duvall, who homered for the seventh time in his last 16 games, leads the International League in homers (26) and RBIs (72).
Ynoa (W, 2-2) gave up two hits and struck out four over seven innings in his longest outing of the season. Wes Parsons worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to finish a five-hit shutout. Offensively, Demeritte went 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs, and Duvall went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Beeks (L, 0-1) pitched five innings and yielded four runs on three hits for the Bulls (53-37). Emilio Bonifacio and Dalton Kelly each went 1-for-4.
Gwinnett is off until a Thursday game at 7:04 p.m. at Charlotte. Right-hander Bryse Wilson (4-6, 3.79 ERA) starts for the Stripers.