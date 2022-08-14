NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Delino DeShields Jr. recorded the last of six-straight two-out singles in the top of the eighth inning on Sunday night, driving in two to send the Gwinnett Stripers to a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.
Gwinnett (53-58) split the six-game series 3-3.
The Stripers entered the top of the eighth inning trailing 3-0 but reeled off six straight two-out singles against Sounds relievers Justin Topa and Trevor Kelley (L, 1-3). Travis Demeritte, Ryan Casteel, and Joe Dunand each tallied RBI singles to tie the game at 3-3. DeShields followed with an infield single to deep second base that scored Greyson Jenista and Dunand for a 5-3 lead.
DeShields went 1-for-4 with a game-high two RBIs, while Demeritte (1-for-4), Casteel (2-for-4), and Dunand (2-for-2, double) all had one RBI apiece. Braves' No. 10 prospect Darius Vines yielded three runs on six hits and struck out four over 6.0 innings for a quality start in his Triple-A debut. Connor Johnstone (W, 2-2) struck out one over 2.0 hitless innings and Jacob Webb (S, 2) pitched a perfect ninth.
Vines is the second Stripers pitcher to record a quality start in his Triple-A debut this season, joining Freddy Tarnok (July 13 vs. Durham). Hernan Perez (2-for-5, run) is batting .349 (15-for-43) with two doubles, one homer, eight runs, three RBIs, and two stolen bases in his last 11 games since July 14. Gwinnett finishes the season series against Nashville with a 7-11 record.
Gwinnett returns to action Tuesday vs. Memphis at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.
