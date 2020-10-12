DeJuan Horne, a former basketball standout at South Gwinnett, died of his injuries from an automobile accident Sunday afternoon in Alabama.
The Anniston Star provided details of the one-car accident, which occurred on Interstate 20/59 near mile marker 152. The report stated Horne’s car was headed westbound when it left the road and collided with a metal guard rail at 1:15 p.m. He was transported to the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to the Star.
Horne, a 6-foot-2 guard, spent a season at Combine Prep Academy (N.C.) after his career at South Gwinnett, and played last season as a freshman at Dodge County Community College (Kans.), where he averaged 6.4 points. After a coaching change at Dodge County, he was given his release and signed with Lawson State Community College (Ala.) for his sophomore season, according to his social media accounts.
“We lost another great Comet,” South Gwinnett’s athletic department wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Horne family. Our Comet family is heartbroken. We will miss DeJuan Horne.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.