LILBURN — Meadowcreek took care of business Friday night, shutting out Region 7-AAAAAAA rival Berkmar 55-0 in dominating fashion to end the regular season.
Meadowcreek clicked on all three phases of the game, scoring on offense, defense and special teams. The Mustangs' defense stepped up and stopped Berkmar’s run game, in addition to forcing multiple turnovers.
Meadowcreek’s (7-3, 4-2) first two scoring drives came before the offense touched the field. On the punt from Berkmar, wide receiver Keshaun Singleton ran it back for 30 yards for a score, and the extra point by Josias De La Espada put the Mustangs up 7-0. The next score came from Jivan Baly, who it to the house for a pick-six.
“Defense played with an aggressive nature tonight,'' Meadowcreek coach Todd Wofford said. “Biggest thing is we wanted to stop the run, and we did that. Try to make them pass and that led to a couple of interceptions. That was our goal, trying to stop the run.”
Berkmar (3-7, 0-6) still could not get it going on its next drive with quarterback Deshaun Anderson throwing another interception to set Meadowcreek up at the 25-yard line. Quarterback Cameron Ellis passed to Andre Craig, who brought the ball within the 10-yard line. On the next play, Ellis floated the ball to Champ Thompson in the end zone for the touchdown. The extra point from De La Espada put Meadowcreek up 21-0 with 3:00 left in the first quarter.
Meadowcreek scored most of their points on short drives through the air and running the ball. To open the second quarter, the Mustangs started on the Berkmar 49-yard line. Ellis hit running back Jordan Louie for a first down at the 30-yard line. Singleton finished off the drive with a 32-yard catch and run touchdown. The visitors tacked on two more touchdowns before the half with a 52-yard TD run from Louie up the middle and a 68-yard catch and run by Craig to put them up 41-0.
Meadowcreek kept things rolling in the second half with two touchdown drives. Louie scored a 36-yard touchdown after starting on Berkmar’s side of the field. The last TD came with 4:24 left in the third quarter. After Ellis found Craig for a 16-yard gain, Louie found the end zone and sealed the deal for the Mustangs.
Meadowcreek now faces nationally ranked Mill Creek in the first round of the state playoffs.
“Everybody’s got to bring their A-game. It doesn’t matter if you’re a 1-seed or a 4-seed you gotta go to work next week,” Wofford said. “Fix the things we got to fix around mistakes we’ve made this year, and go out there and lay it on the line and let the chips fall where they fall.”
