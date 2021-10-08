LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett had a chance to overcome a three-score deficit against Lanier on Thursday night, but in the end, the Longhorns built on a fast start with game-sealing turnovers, taking a mostly one-sided 48-14 win at John R. Cooper Memorial Stadium.
It was Lanier’s first region victory of the year, moving them to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 8-AAAAAA. Central Gwinnett fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in region play.
The Longhorns took a 14-point lead into halftime, but the Black Knights came within striking distance with a 43-yard touchdown run from Jason Jackson early in the third to make it 21-14.
That touchdown was the only damage Lanier allowed in the second half. Chase Jameson’s interception of Central quarterback Justin Johnson led to a long 47-yard touchdown run from Lanier quarterback Carson Thomas to extend the Longhorn lead to 28-14 with 4:14 left in the third.
Lanier’s Tywan Royal added a 65-yard pick six just two minutes later, and after Jameson’s second interception of the night, Longhorns running back Bryan Williams found the end zone to make it 41-14 entering the fourth. Kaden Beard added a last-minute score in the final quarter to cap off the rout.
“We really challenged them all week that they had to get some hands on some balls and cause some disruption,” Lanier coach David Willingham said. “They kind of owned that all week. For them, they were super excited. It was fun to watch them take control of the game by creating turnovers. That's really what kind of changed the tone.”
Lanier ran the ball at will during the game’s opening drive, with Williams leading the charge. As he found open holes and ran through Central defenders, the Black Knights didn’t help themselves, with three offsides penalties helping advance Lanier’s march.
Thomas used his legs to keep the Black Knights from keying in on Williams, and with 6:31 left in the opening quarter, Thomas powered in for an 8-yard touchdown to give Lanier the early lead.
“I thought we started real fast and had a real good, tough drive,” Willingham said. “We pretty much just ran the ball down their throats. That's kind of what we want to do — run the football, play Longhorn football and play defense.”
While the penalties continued for Central, Lanier added its second score with 2:23 left in the first quarter, with Thomas finding Royal down the sideline. His speed was enough to beat the defensive back as he dashed in for a 44-yard touchdown.
Central did have its chances, even if the penalties made taking advantage of them a challenge. After some long runs from Jackson, the Black Knights reached the Longhorns’ red zone for the first time at the start of the second quarter. Johnson found Dester Williams in the back corner of the end zone, but a crushing holding call nullified the score. Central had to settle for a 44-yard field goal try, which missed wide left.
Thomas extended the Longhorn lead to 21-0 with an outside run with 7:06 left in the first half, but Central finally got on the board two minutes later, taking advantage of a Thomas interception with a 5-yard touchdown run from Carmello Jeffery to cut Lanier’s lead to 21-7 at the half.
“We played well at times but we just couldn't overcome our mistakes,” Central coach Jason Thompson said. “We kind of dug ourselves a hole way too early to come back. We stormed back a little bit but if we played four quarters of football, we would have a chance to win.
“Right now we're not a great football team but we're also our worst enemy. Our kids are good kids, they play hard but we make way too many mistakes.”
