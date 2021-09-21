urgent DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK From Staff Reports Sep 21, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kayden McDonald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Who: North Gwinnett’s Kayden McDonaldPosition: Defensive lineClass: Junior Highlights: Had 10 tackles (nine solos, seven for losses) and one sack in a victory over ArcherCoach Bill Stewart’s take: “Kayden is a player that makes an impact every week. He loves playing the game and has emerged as a true leader on our team.” Recommended for you +21 States with the most new small businesses per capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 