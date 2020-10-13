Who: North Gwinnett’s Kayden McDonald
Position: Defensive line
Class: Sophomore
Highlights: Had eight tackles (six solos), one for loss, three sacks and a caused fumble in a 16-0 win over North Cobb
Coach Bill Stewart’s take: “He’s really become a presence in there. As far as a defensive lineman, that’s about as complete a game as you can have as a dominating performance.”
