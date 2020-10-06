Edwin Mangual.JPG

Edwin Mangual

Who: Archer’s Edwin Mangual

Position: Defensive back

Class: Senior

Highlights: Had three tackles, two pass breakups and a 78-yard interception for a touchdown in a 14-13 win over North Gwinnett

Coach Andy Dyer’s take: “Edwin made a big play for our team on Friday that gave us a big boost of confidence. Edwin comes to work everyday with a smile on his face and a great spirit. He is a winner in every sense of the word.”

