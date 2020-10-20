Who: Norcross’ Zakye Barker
Position: Linebacker
Class: Junior
Highlights: Had seven tackles (five solos, three for losses) and two sacks in a victory over Berkmar
Coach Keith Maloof’s take: “All year long he’s been doing really well, him and Jalen (Garner) both at linebacker are playing with a lot of energy, a lot of focus. That’s the thing from his sophomore year to his junior year. He’s really focused in on learning the game instead of just going out there and playing the game. The difference is learning what the other team is trying to do to us, and approaching each play with a plan instead of just playing.”
