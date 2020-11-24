Who: Norcross’ Jalen Garner
Position: Linebacker
Highlights: Had 17 tackles (13 solos, three for losses), a sack, two big hits and a quarterback hurry in a victory over Archer that clinched the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship
Coach Keith Maloof’s take: “He caused havoc all night long. He had a great night running to the ball. He’s doing the things that are expected of a Mike linebacker in this type of system and he’s making big plays. He’s making open-field tackles like I haven’t seen in awhile. He had two really big hits and two really good open-field tackles on a quarterback who’s really athletic.”
