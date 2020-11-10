Who: Norcross’ Jalen Garner
Position: Senior
Class: Senior
Highlights: Had 12 tackles (11 solos, four for losses), two sacks, one big hit, two quarterback hurries, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery in a win over Duluth
Coach Keith Maloof’s take: “He just played physical the other night. He did a lot of really good things. He caused a lot of havoc in the backfield when we stunted him. His level of play has really risen the last couple of weeks to where we think he should be.”
