YanisKasende.jpg

Yanis Kasende

Who: Lanier’s Yanis Kasende

Position: Defensive back

Class: Senior

Highlights: Had eight tackles (one for loss), one pass deflection and an interception return for a touchdown in a victory over Central Gwinnett

Coach Korey Mobbs’ take: “Yanis continued to excel for us Friday night. He is relentless in his preparation each week for our opponent. He has blossomed into a big-time player that should be on every college coach’s radar. His anticipation and athleticism are a great combination that help him be the player that he is. We are very proud of him.”

