Who: Archer’s Andrew Spearman
Position: Defensive back
Class: Senior
Highlights: Had seven tackles (five solos) and an interception return for a touchdown in a win over Duluth
Coach Andy Dyer’s take: “Andrew Spearman is a great ball player and one of our team leaders. We will count on him to provide big plays for us in the playoffs.”
