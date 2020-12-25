Throughout the football season, Collins Hill’s offense and its two stars have received a large chunk of the attention — and rightfully so.
Sam Horn has thrown for 3,658 yards and 39 touchdowns, 23 of those to Travis Hunter, who has 126 catches for 1,639 yards. Both are ranked among the nation’s top juniors, so their status as top recruits garner attention well beyond Gwinnett County.
Meanwhile, the Eagles’ defense has excelled with less fanfare.
The unit has allowed only 10.3 points per game through four playoff games, and has played a pivotal role in Collins Hill’s first state championship game appearance. The Eagles play Grayson for the Class AAAAAAA title Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Georgia State.
“I don’t think we’re being overlooked (on defense),” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “It kind of is what it is. If you go back and watch the last several games and everything, people are starting to realize that to get to where we are, you can’t get to this game without having a good defense. We’re playing good defensive football right now and we really have all year. We take a lot of pride in that. Part of my belief in having a great team is you’ve got to be good on defense. We preach all the time running to the football, tackling, being fundamentally sound. And our kids buy into that. It’s fun to see them go out and play like they do.”
The success begins with one of the better defensive lines in Georgia. That group was a strength heading into the season, and it hasn’t disappointed while starring in the greatest football season in school history.
Its play has been key in the postseason, particularly in a second-round win over Denmark (17-6) and a quarterfinal win over Parkview (21-14) when the offense didn’t have its best nights in terms of point production. No opposing team in the playoffs has scored more than 14 points on the Eagles.
“It’s one of the best groups I’ve coached,” Gregory said of the defensive line. “It’s really good. And James (Smith) has got to be in the top five kids I’ve ever coached.”
Smith, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior, has posted one of the best defensive seasons, if not the best, in Georgia this season. The playmaking defensive end has 171 tackles (161 solos) and 60 tackles for losses, along with 17 sacks and 40 quarterback hurries.
“I think the guy that makes us go on defense is James,” Gregory said. “That guy, just look at his stats. There’s no way a defensive lineman should be able to do that, the 17 sacks, and he’s broken the county record for tackles for losses. The dude just stays in the backfield making plays. He’s a fun one to coach, a great kid, just an absolute great kid. … He might be one of the best unsigned kids out there. I would put James up as defensive player of the year in the state. I really think he’s that good.”
Smith returned as a starter after a stellar junior season, as did noseguard Jonathan Martin.
“(Martin) is a hard-nosed kid that plays a big role for us and really occupies the middle of the line,” Gregory said.
Martin, a 6-4, 300-pounder, signed early with Massachusetts. He has 87 tackles (76 solos), 12 tackles for losses and a pair of sacks.
The other defensive line starter is Asani Redwood, 6-4, 240-pound junior who has emerged despite his limited playing experience. He has 51 tackles (44 solos), 14 tackles for losses, 4 1/2 sacks and 18 QB hurries for a line that also gets important contributions from Jaylen George (27 tackles, four for losses, 1 1/2 sacks, 15 QB hurries).
“It’s (Rickwood’s) first year ever playing football,” Gregory said. “He’s from Jamaica. He’s only been in this country a couple of years. He was a soccer player, a wrestler, and some of the coaches had him in class. They said, ‘Hey, you’re a big kid. Do you play football?’ He came out and we thought he’d be a JV kid this year. I’ve never seen a kid who’s never played develop like this. I guess he’s really in his second season because we’ve played so many games this year, but he’s going to be a great player. I think he’s going to be a Power Five kid.”
The Collins Hill defense as a whole has come together nicely with a mix of new contributors and returning starters, a group that includes Hunter, also a top cornerback.
“We knew we would be pretty good up front (on defense) going into the season,” Gregory said. “We knew the secondary would be good. We just needed to fill in some missing spots and we’ve been able to do that. You look at your team every year and think we’ve got a shot to be good, we just need a couple of guys here or there. But it doesn’t always happen like this.”
