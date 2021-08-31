©Dale Zanine 2021_08_27 00678.JPG
Buy Now

Mill Creek’s Jayvon Henderson (9) intercepts a pass against Norcross during Friday night’s game at Mill Creek High School.

 Dale Zanine

Archer

Caleb Wooden, 12 tackles (8 solos), 2 interceptions, 1 for TD

Nathan Morales, 6 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

Jake Bridges, 8 tackles (5 solos), 1 for loss

Sean Spearman, 9 tackles

Brookwood

Jordan Davenport, 11 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 QB hurries, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Malcolm McCain, 7 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovery

Michael Haynes, 6 tackles, 2 pass breakups

Buford

Aubrey Smith, 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble

Jake Pope, 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception for TD

K.J. Bolden , 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 pass breakups

Central Gwinnett

Lassana Simaga, 15 tackles (10 solos), 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble

Kanya Covington-Burch, 8 tackles (5 solos), 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Discovery

Joziah Gamble, 13 tackles (10 solos)

Corey Williams, 7 tackles, 1 for loss

Quisean Mills, 4 tackles, 5 pass breakups

Grayson

Derrell Farrar, 19 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 1/2 sacks, 1 QB pressure, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery

Chris Maddox, 7 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 QB pressure

Greater Atlanta Christian

Will Hardy, 18 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 pass breakup, 1 TD catch on offense

Cole Boyden, 11 tackles

Louie Fabec, 10 1/2 tackles

Josh Williamson, 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 TD catch on offense

Luke Hicks, 4 tackles, 1 interception

Hebron

Nick Harden, 8 tackles, 2 for losses

Mill Creek

Caleb Downs, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 pass breakup, 2 rushes for 18 yards, TD on offense, 5 returns for 98 yards

Jamal Anderson, 6 tackles (4 solos), 1 for loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 sack, 1 interception

Kevin Mitchell, 6 solo tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry

Brandon Akers, 6 tackles (4 solos), 2 for losses, 1 QB hurry

Josh Anglin, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 for loss, 2 QB hurries

Mountain View

Jaquan Ivy, 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 QB pressures

Armond Jones, 13 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack

Norcross

Zakye Barker, 12 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 big hit, 1 caused fumble

Quinton Bance, 9 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry

Myles Allen, 9 tackles, 2 for losses

North Gwinnett

Kayden McDonald, 10 tackles (8 solos), 6 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry

Grant Godfrey, 10 tackles (8 solos), 1 for loss

Andrew Lee, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 for loss

Ethan Washington, 4 punts for 47.5-yard average, long of 57, 1 punt inside 10-yard line

Parkview

C.J. Jackson, 2 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack

Mike Matthews, 4 tackles, 1 interception

Bubba Rowell, 6 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack

Khyair Spain, 6 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 fumble recovery

Recommended for you

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.