urgent DEFENSIVE HONOR ROLL From Staff Reports Aug 31, 2021 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mill Creek’s Jayvon Henderson (9) intercepts a pass against Norcross during Friday night’s game at Mill Creek High School. Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ArcherCaleb Wooden, 12 tackles (8 solos), 2 interceptions, 1 for TDNathan Morales, 6 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup Jake Bridges, 8 tackles (5 solos), 1 for lossSean Spearman, 9 tacklesBrookwoodJordan Davenport, 11 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 QB hurries, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recoveryMalcolm McCain, 7 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries, 1 fumble recoveryMichael Haynes, 6 tackles, 2 pass breakupsBufordAubrey Smith, 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 caused fumbleJake Pope, 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception for TDK.J. Bolden , 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 pass breakupsCentral GwinnettLassana Simaga, 15 tackles (10 solos), 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumbleKanya Covington-Burch, 8 tackles (5 solos), 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumbleDiscoveryJoziah Gamble, 13 tackles (10 solos)Corey Williams, 7 tackles, 1 for lossQuisean Mills, 4 tackles, 5 pass breakupsGraysonDerrell Farrar, 19 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 1/2 sacks, 1 QB pressure, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recoveryChris Maddox, 7 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 QB pressureGreater Atlanta ChristianWill Hardy, 18 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 pass breakup, 1 TD catch on offenseCole Boyden, 11 tacklesLouie Fabec, 10 1/2 tackles Josh Williamson, 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 TD catch on offenseLuke Hicks, 4 tackles, 1 interceptionHebronNick Harden, 8 tackles, 2 for lossesMill CreekCaleb Downs, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 pass breakup, 2 rushes for 18 yards, TD on offense, 5 returns for 98 yardsJamal Anderson, 6 tackles (4 solos), 1 for loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 sack, 1 interceptionKevin Mitchell, 6 solo tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurryBrandon Akers, 6 tackles (4 solos), 2 for losses, 1 QB hurryJosh Anglin, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 for loss, 2 QB hurriesMountain ViewJaquan Ivy, 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 QB pressuresArmond Jones, 13 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sackNorcrossZakye Barker, 12 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 big hit, 1 caused fumbleQuinton Bance, 9 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurryMyles Allen, 9 tackles, 2 for lossesNorth GwinnettKayden McDonald, 10 tackles (8 solos), 6 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurryGrant Godfrey, 10 tackles (8 solos), 1 for lossAndrew Lee, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 for lossEthan Washington, 4 punts for 47.5-yard average, long of 57, 1 punt inside 10-yard lineParkviewC.J. Jackson, 2 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sackMike Matthews, 4 tackles, 1 interceptionBubba Rowell, 6 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sackKhyair Spain, 6 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 fumble recovery Recommended for you +110 PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Chamber's Moxie Awards The Gwinnett Chamber, billing the honors as “built for women who are bold in business” presented its 2021 Moxie Awards Friday. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tackle Sack Sport American Football Fumble Interception Loss Recovery Hurry More Sports Sports urgent DEFENSIVE HONOR ROLL From Staff Reports 31 min ago 0 Sports urgent OFFENSIVE HONOR ROLL From Staff Reports 31 min ago 0 Sports urgent DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK From Staff Reports 46 min ago 0 Sports urgent OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK From Staff Reports 46 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Tulane University relocating students to Houston due to power outages Bonnaroo organizers cancel this year's festival, citing flooding from heavy rains Hurricanes, wildfires, and drought: US finds itself battling climate disasters on several fronts Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson wants to increase office's special victims unit, gang and drug task force UGA study offers evidence of global salmonella spread » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMarket by Macy's concept stores to open in Snellville, McDonough this fallState school board approves new math standards for GeorgiaMCLEOD: Stop saying: 'People don't want to work'Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuitNearly 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett County Public Schools on MondayGwinnett Animal Shelter participating in 'Clear the Shelters' adoption driveSnellville building its 'heart' with Towne Center projectFulton County, despite having a higher vaccination rate, has overtaken Gwinnett and leads Georgia in total COVID casesGCPS currently has more than 1,000 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in its schoolsGov. Brian Kemp announces incentive for COVID shots, aid for oxygen supplies CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 29, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 30GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 27-30ON THE MARKET: Pool, golf course views highlight this Duluth area estate that also boasts 'breathtaking' dining roomPHOTOS: Norcross at Mill Creek FootballPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 23IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 23-29PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 23PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 30 CommentedRenters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1) Featured Businesses Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We plan to travel and stay overnight. We are planning a day trip. We plan to entertain family and friends at home. We are going to stay home with those in our household, for safety. We're planning a streaming binge all weekend. We have plans to do something not listed here. We don't have any plans... yet. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.