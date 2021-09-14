Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 4:30 pm
North Gwinnett’s Grant Godfrey (1) in action against Hoover during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Archer
Sean Spearman, 9 tackles (6 solos), 1 interception
Jacob Bridges, 8 tackles
Alex Mincey, 7 tackles (5 solos)
Brookwood
Myles Parker, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
Ike Aniagoh, 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Tyler Washington, 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble
Central Gwinnett
Lassana Simaga, 10 tackles (7 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sack
Kanya Covington, 8 tackles (7 solos), 2 for losses, 1 fumble recovery
Russell Richmond, 8 tackles (6 solos)
Collins Hill
Aaron Horton, 6 tackles, 1 for loss
Asani Redwood, 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 QB hurries
Discovery
Joziah Gamble, 8 tackles (5 solos)
Jamarcus Astre, 6 tackles, 1 for loss
Jabin Leake, 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 blocked punt
Jordan Ferrell, 6 tackles (4 solos)
Korbin Johnson, 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup, 1 defensive TD
Grayson
Derrell Farrar, 16 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 QB pressures
Jalen Smith, 12 tackles (8 solos), 1 for loss, 1 sack
Gavin Graham, 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack
Hebron
Mason Mitchell, 7 tackles (5 solos), 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Jack Luttrell, 1 interception
Norcross
Jonathan Mathis, 12 tackles, 1 for loss
Myles Allen, 11 tackles, 4 for losses
Quinton Bance, 7 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
North Gwinnett
Tyler Walton, 5 tackles (4 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Grant Godfrey, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception
Nick Wong, 3 tackles, 3 QB hurries
Andrew Lee, 5 tackles, 1 for loss
