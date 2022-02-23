LOGANVILLE — Grayson head girls basketball coach Tim Slater came into Tuesday night’s first-round matchup worried about McEachern’s ability to shoot the ball.
The Indians entered play with 112 made 3-pointers on the season, 80 of which were scored by senior guards Caelan Ellis (56) and Kristen Roche (24).
A mixture of both a bad shooting night and great team defense by the host Rams made sure Slater’s worries did not come to fruition as the third-ranked Rams held the Indians to just one made 3-pointer on the night and ran away with a 45-33 victory to advance to the Class AAAAAAA Sweet 16.
“(McEachern) is a good team,” Slater said. “I told (coach Phyllis Arthur) pregame that this was an Elite Eight, Final Four type matchup. But sometimes the draw just happens that way. We worked hard (this week) and we really respected them. Playoff basketball is supposed to be about really good teams playing really good teams and we just happened to come out on type tonight. It was really good.”
It was a rough shooting night outside of the paint for both teams, especially in the first half. The two teams both went 0-for-7 from behind the arc in the first two quarters, but it was the Rams that found themselves with a 20-12 halftime lead thanks to a strong second quarter.
Leading the Indians 11-10 with 5:50 remaining in the half, the Rams closed out the quarter with a 9-2 run. Sophomore Erin Rodgers scored seven of the Rams' nine points during the run and eight out of their last 10 to end the quarter.
Slater credited their practice leading up to Tuesday night’s game in getting them as best prepared as they could, especially on the offensive end, to end the second quarter, as well as they did.
“(McEachern) plays a really specific style of zone defense and our scout team busted their butt to learn it,” Slater said. “Those are the sorts of things that aren’t going to show up in the stat line and those aren’t the things that people are going to cheer about in the stands. But we won tonight because our scout team made our first five better this week. When they switched defenses in that second quarter, we were prepared for it and that’s what kind of put us on that run and let us stretch us out. From there, they didn’t have another adjustment to it.”
Grayson carried its momentum over into the third quarter and opened on a dominant 9-4 run to extend their lead to 29-16.
The Rams entered the fourth quarter leading by nine and then freshman Tatum Brown took over and ended any hope of a comeback almost single-handedly.
Brown got into the paint at will and scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter while also dishing out a pair of assists. As a result, victory was never in doubt for the Rams down the final stretch.
The Indians' only 3-pointer of the night came with 42 seconds remaining in the game and as a team was held to just 33 points by the Rams, their second-lowest scoring output this season.
“I didn’t sleep very much the last 72 hours because (McEachern) can shoot it,” Slater said. “(Ellis) and (Roche) can flat out shoot it and I was terrified. But again, it goes back to our kids understanding the scout, locking in, and working on close-outs. It’s all the nitty-gritty stuff. It’s easy to see when someone scores a bucket. It’s not easy to see when a kid has a great closeout or a kid understands where the helpline is supposed to be. That’s something our girls are getting now and are starting to understand.”
