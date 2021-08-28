Brian_L_Morgan_20210806_BMD5859.jpg

Brooks Sturgeon

 Brian L. Morgan

DECATUR — Wesleyan’s football team played well defensively Friday night at Decatur, but couldn’t muster enough on offense in a 13-6 loss.

The Wolves (1-1) got all their points on a pair of field goals by Brooks Sturgeon, who hit from 50 and 33 yards.

Trent DeBow had 10 tackles and an interception to lead the Wesleyan defense, while teammate Jay Black added six tackles.

