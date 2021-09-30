Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Defenses have played key roles for both Collins Hill, Peachtree Ridge

  • 0
Peachtree Ridge Lions vs. Discovery Titans, Friday, September 3, 2021, Suwanee, GA.
Buy Now

Scenes from the Peachtree Ridge Lions vs. Discovery Titans varsity football game, Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Ridge stadium in Suwanee, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Reggie Stancil

Record: 3-2

Last week: Beat Campbell 14-13

Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Lenny Gregory

Record: 6-0

Last week: Beat East Coweta

It’s no secret why Peachtree Ridge’s football team is 3-2 this season — its defense. Last Friday’s 14-13 win over Campbell was preceded by victories over Centennial (7-6) and Discovery (10-0). Three wins is impressive considering the Lions haven’t scored more than 14 points in a game all season.

Quarterback Hayden Thompson threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to give the Lions’ offense a spark last week, while Jeremiah Colbert (4-98-1) and Miles Abernathy (4-123) led the receivers. Abernathy added an interception for a defense that also got big nights from Justin Alexander (92 percent grade, 16 tackles), Tyree Tatum (88 percent grade, eight tackles, one interception), DeSean Lumpkin (98 percent grade, four tackles, three pass breakups), Caleb Banks (80 percent grade, 11 tackles, two for losses) and Jason Onwumere (six tackles, two for losses).

The Lions’ schedule gets considerably more difficult in Friday’s Region 8-AAAAAAA opener against No. 1-ranked Collins Hill, a state championship favorite. The Eagles’ high-scoring offense gets a lot of the attention, but their defense is an impressive run of three straight shutouts against Rome (34-0), Alpharetta (42-0) and previously unbeaten East Coweta (34-0). The defense last allowed points in the fourth quarter of a win over Greenville Christian (Miss.) on Sept. 3.

Roberto Bryant had 16 tackles (10 solos) in last Friday’s win over East Coweta, while Travis Hunter did his usual work with a TD run, 11 catches for 120 yards and a TD, an interception for a TD and two pass breakups. Quarterback Sam Horn also had a huge game, going 30-for-36 for 323 yards and two TDs, in addition to running for 36 yards.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Collins Hill won 42-7 last year

Location: Collins Hill High School

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts