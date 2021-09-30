Defenses have played key roles for both Collins Hill, Peachtree Ridge

It’s no secret why Peachtree Ridge’s football team is 3-2 this season — its defense. Last Friday’s 14-13 win over Campbell was preceded by victories over Centennial (7-6) and Discovery (10-0). Three wins is impressive considering the Lions haven’t scored more than 14 points in a game all season.
Quarterback Hayden Thompson threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to give the Lions’ offense a spark last week, while Jeremiah Colbert (4-98-1) and Miles Abernathy (4-123) led the receivers. Abernathy added an interception for a defense that also got big nights from Justin Alexander (92 percent grade, 16 tackles), Tyree Tatum (88 percent grade, eight tackles, one interception), DeSean Lumpkin (98 percent grade, four tackles, three pass breakups), Caleb Banks (80 percent grade, 11 tackles, two for losses) and Jason Onwumere (six tackles, two for losses).
The Lions’ schedule gets considerably more difficult in Friday’s Region 8-AAAAAAA opener against No. 1-ranked Collins Hill, a state championship favorite. The Eagles’ high-scoring offense gets a lot of the attention, but their defense is an impressive run of three straight shutouts against Rome (34-0), Alpharetta (42-0) and previously unbeaten East Coweta (34-0). The defense last allowed points in the fourth quarter of a win over Greenville Christian (Miss.) on Sept. 3.
Roberto Bryant had 16 tackles (10 solos) in last Friday’s win over East Coweta, while Travis Hunter did his usual work with a TD run, 11 catches for 120 yards and a TD, an interception for a TD and two pass breakups. Quarterback Sam Horn also had a huge game, going 30-for-36 for 323 yards and two TDs, in addition to running for 36 yards.
