Both Norcross and Meadowcreek opened Region 7-AAAAAAA football play with wins last Friday, both enjoying nice starts to the important part of the season. For Meadowcreek, its win over Duluth could ultimately decide its postseason fate as it did in 2020.
The Mustangs continue to play well defensively, shutting down a potent Duluth offense last Friday. The unit, which also has a shutout of Heritage-Conyers on its resumé, held Duluth to 10 of 34 passing and kept Wildcats quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV under heavy pressure.
“Our defense has been our bright spot all year, and they responded (Friday) night,” Meadowcreek head coach Jason Carrera said after the game.
Meanwhile, Mustangs quarterback Kraig Killings went 10 of 12 through the air for 98 yards and two TDs to KeShaun Singleton, who had six catches for 137 yards.
That offense will face a stingy Norcross defense that has played well all season. The Blue Devils’ top performers on the defense include Zakye Barker 60 tackles (15 for losses), Myles Allen 45 tackles (eight for losses), Jonathan Mathis 43 tackles (five for losses), Jeremiah Willis 29 tackles (nine for losses, three sacks), Jarren Shaw 22 tackles (eight for losses), Sha’Kwan McKnight 27 tackles (eight for losses) and Quinton Bance (31 tackles (eight for losses, 2 1/2 sacks).
Meadowcreek has defeated neighboring Meadowcreek just once in 23 all-time meetings (13-10 in 1992), and only one other game in the series has been decided by less than 20 points (a 24-21 Norcross win in 1993).
